Nation & World

German police confiscate weapons, munitions in Berlin raids

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 4:22 AM

BERLIN

Berlin police confiscated weapons and a large quantity of munitions in a series of raids Wednesday focused on a man they allege is connected to Islamic extremism.

Police said the 40-year-old German citizen was taken into custody in the overnight raids in four locations and was expected to be brought before a judge later in the day.

Authorities say the raids came after an investigation that started in June with the arrest of a drug dealer and that they decided to act over fears that the weapons could be used in an attack, even though no concrete plans were known.

Police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel said investigators found handguns, rifles and 20 to 30 cases of ammunition.

Wenzel said that the suspect had visited mosques that were of "particular interest" to authorities. He told n-tv television that authorities were concerned that he either "might have been pursuing an idea" with the weapons or planned to give them to other people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

View More Video