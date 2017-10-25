Nation & World

Official: Taliban fighters storm Afghan army post, kill 9

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 1:22 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say Taliban fighters have stormed a security post, killing nine soldiers in a western province.

Spokesman for the governor of Farah province Mohammad Naser Mehri said Wednesday the militants stormed a security post killing nine soldiers and wounding four other soldiers.

The attack took place Tuesday night in Pusht Road district. The intense, four-hour gun battle included the use of artillery against the army.

Mehri says Afghan war planes were deployed and 17 Taliban fighters were killed.

Last Thursday a Taliban attack on a military compound left 43 soldiers lead in southern Kandahar province.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

View More Video