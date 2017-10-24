Nation & World

Trump urges UN nations to confront those who threaten terror

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:34 PM

UNITED NATIONS

President Donald Trump is using a proclamation on United Nations Day to urge its 193 member states to work together as the world organization's founders intended "and confront those who threaten chaos, turmoil and terror."

Stressing the importance of multilateralism, he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to U.N. goals and said its purpose "remains as essential today as ever before" — to have diverse nations cooperate "to preserve sovereignty, enhance security, build prosperity, and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms."

Trump's tweet and proclamation marking Tuesday's 72nd anniversary of the entry into force of the U.N. Charter came four days after the president met with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the White House for their first extended conversation, which included North Korea, Myanmar, Syria, Iraq, terrorism and U.N. reform.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

View More Video