This diver swam for 4.5 miles with a 13-foot tiger shark on his fins

A diver swam more than four miles to get away from a 13-foot tiger shark that was stalking him in the ocean off of western Australia, before he finally made it safely to shore, according to the BBC.
“I would look back and see its head come out of the gloom and at my fins, keeping pace with me,” John Craig told the BBC.
Craig placed his spear gun between himself and the shark as it swam around him in Shark Bay for close to 15 minutes. It was like like the shark was “escorting” him to shore, he told the BBC.
The British diver had lost sight of his boat while on a spear fishing trip. He was rescued some three-plus hours – and four miles – later, according to the BBC.
Never miss a local story.
It was a “great outcome,” wrote the Shark Bay’s Volunteer Marine Rescue in a Facebook post.
“He swam 15k. Amazing. I guess when a tiger is following you you would swim Faster,” the post read.
And this wasn’t the only story of a harrowing shark attack out of Australia this weekend.
A teenager in southern Australia was pulled to safety after being tossed from her kayak by a 15-foot great white shark, the AP reported.
Sarah Williams, 15, was fishing with her brother and father when the shark rammed the underside of the kayak, in an incident she described as “everything you picture in the 'Jaws' movie,” according to the AP.
“I saw it when I was in the water with it. I saw what it was and I saw its fin,” Williams told Nine Network television, according to the AP.
Within seconds, her father and brother were able to pull her into their boat, which was motorized. To get her in the boat, her brother, Mitch, had to drag her across the shark's back somewhere between its nose and dorsal fin, according to the AP.
She survived the ordeal with scratches and bruises, the AP reported.
Comments