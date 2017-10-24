AP Interview: Philippine military chief says IS funded siege

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano talks to reporters shortly after announcing, together with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, that Philippine troops have captured a building where pro-Islamic State group militants made their final stand in southern Marawi city and recovered bodies of suspected gunmen inside at the the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting in Clark, Pampanga province, north of Manila. The Philippine military chief says the Islamic State group sent at least $1.5 million to finance the recently ended siege of the southern Philippine city of Marawi, with the assault leaders using the 2014 IS seizure of the Iraqi city of Mosul as a blueprint. Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press in an interview late Monday, Oct. 23, that the battle defeats of the IS in Syria and Iraq, and now the IS-aligned gunmen in Marawi, showed a major vulnerability of the extremists. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo