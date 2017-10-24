APNewsBreak: Review to confirm Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

A Rohingya Muslim boy Rehmat Ullaha, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carries a sack of rice given to him in aid at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. U.N. humanitarian officials, high-level government envoys and advocacy group leaders on Monday opened a one-day conference aimed at drumming up funds to help ethnic Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, as the influx from Myanmar has topped 600,000 since late August. Dar Yasin AP Photo