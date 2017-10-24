Nation & World

Turkish, Greek ministers meet over migrants, asylum requests

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:56 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece are meeting in Ankara amid a reported increase in the number of migrants illegally entering Greece from Turkey.

The talks between Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu and Nikos Kotzias of Greece on Tuesday also come amid tension over Greek courts' decision not to extradite eight Turkish officers whom Turkey accuses of involvement in last year's failed coup. The decision sparked strong protests from Ankara.

The U.N. reported an increase in migrant arrivals from Turkey in September. It was the highest monthly record since March 2016, when the European Union and Turkey stuck a deal to restrict the flow of migrants into Europe.

Greece and Turkey are NATO allies but have long-standing disputes, including Aegean Sea boundaries, undersea exploration rights and the war-divided island of Cyprus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?
What's up in the sky in the month of October? 2:22

What's up in the sky in the month of October?

View More Video