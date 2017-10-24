German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The new elected German parliament Bundestag will have its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The new elected German parliament Bundestag will have its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The new elected German parliament Bundestag will have its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

Nation & World

New German parliament meets, with nationalists taking seats

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 1:31 AM

BERLIN

Germany's newly elected parliament is set to hold its opening session, with lawmakers from the nationalist, anti-migration Alternative for Germany taking their seats for the first time after last month's election.

The lower house meeting Tuesday under the dome of Berlin's Reichstag building is Germany's biggest yet, with 709 lawmakers. It has six caucuses, among them the 92 lawmakers from Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

Lawmakers are expected to elect outgoing Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, as the new speaker. They are also due to elect six deputy speakers from the various parties, who are traditionally approved with cross-party support.

A clash between AfD and others is likely over its nominee, Albrecht Glaser, who is opposed by lawmakers from mainstream parties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?
What's up in the sky in the month of October? 2:22

What's up in the sky in the month of October?

View More Video