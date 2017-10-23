The Latest: California prepares to clean up wildfire waste

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after a wildfire swept through it in Santa Rosa, Calif. CalFire spokesman Daniel Berlant said Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, the estimate of homes and structures destroyed was boosted from 6,900 late last week to 8,400 as officials neared completion of their damage assessment. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo