Nation & World

UN to vote on extending Syria chemical weapons inspectors

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 7:09 PM

UNITED NATIONS

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a Tuesday vote on a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would extend the work of inspectors seeking to determine who is responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria, and the big question is whether Russia will veto it.

Russia is a close ally of Syria and has criticized the work of the Joint Investigative Mechanism.

Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov said Oct. 13 that before Russia decides, it wants to see the inspectors' report, expected Oct. 26, on an April chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun that killed over 90 people.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has pressed for a vote before the report. She says Russia wants to see if the inspectors blame Syria for the Khan Sheikhoun attack, which she says is unacceptable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?
What's up in the sky in the month of October? 2:22

What's up in the sky in the month of October?

View More Video