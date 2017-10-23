Trump awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam-era Army medic

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous 1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 5:13 Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back 2:25 St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:14 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 17:30 KU analysis, highlights from 93-87 Showdown for Relief win over Mizzou 2:37 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Army Medic Gary Rose awarded Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. The White House

