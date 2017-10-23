Portugal steps up wildfire response as warm weather persists

FILE - This is a Tuesday, Aug. 15 2017, file photo of a firefighting plane drops its load to prevent wildfires from reigniting over the village of Agua Formosa, near Vila de Rei, central Portugal. Portugal's government announced Monday Oct. 23, 2017 that it is beefing up its wildfire response with 17 water-dropping aircraft after forest blazes killed more than 100 people this year. With warm, dry weather stretching into the fall, the government says it is doubling its air assets to 35 planes and helicopters.. Armando Franca, file AP Photo