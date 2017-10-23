President Donald Trump arrives to the North Lawn of White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, after playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.
President Donald Trump arrives to the North Lawn of White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, after playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
President Donald Trump arrives to the North Lawn of White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, after playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump, Abe set golf date for start of US leader's Asia tour

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 2:51 AM

TOKYO

Donald Trump will start his first trip to Asia as president next month in somewhat predictable fashion: with a round of golf.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Trump in a phone call Monday that a joint outing with Japanese pro Hideki Matsuyama has been set up for Nov. 5, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry summary of the call.

Japan is the first stop for Trump on a trip that will also take him to South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. He will visit Hawaii as well.

During the 30-minute phone call, Trump congratulated Abe on his party's decisive victory in parliamentary elections Sunday. Trump told Abe that he is really looking forward to visiting Japan, the Japanese summary said.

Trump is an avid and competitive golfer, whose weekend outings have gotten attention in the U.S. media.

Abe also likes to golf. He presented Trump with a top-level driver by Japanese maker Honma soon after Trump won the presidency last November, and the two golfed together in Florida in February.

