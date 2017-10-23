Philippines declares militants in Marawi 'finished'

Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano, left, laughs with Armed Forces spokesman Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, right, and Col. Edgard Arevalo, prior to the start of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in Clark Air Base, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines. Southeast Asian defense ministers opened their annual meeting on Monday, with counter-terrorism strategies high on the agenda. Bullit Marquez AP Photo