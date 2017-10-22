Philippines troops find dead, soon to declare end of siege

One of the first battalions to be deployed in the besieged city of Marawi in southern Philippines, arrives to a hero's welcome at Villamor Air Base Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine military has begun to scale down their forces in Marawi after President Rodrigo Duterte declared its liberation following the killings of the militant leaders after five months of military offensive. Bullit Marquez AP Photo