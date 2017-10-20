Why does KFC follow only these 11 people on Twitter? Mystery solved

A man named Mike Edgette has solved the mystery of why the KFC Twittter account only follows 11 people when it has 1.2 million followers itself.
Not that it was something that kept a lot of people up at night. But clearly Edgette, social media manager for TallGrass PR based in South Dakota, spent more than a hot minute on it.
So here’s the answer, according to Business Insider.
See if you can figure it out for yourself.
Five of those 11 people KFC began following last month are Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C.
Remember them?
The other six are all men: Herb Scribner (newspaper reporter), Herb Waters (Green Bay Packer), Herb Dean (MMA fighter), Herb Sendek (college coach), Herb Alpert (musician) and Herb J. Wesson Jr. (president of LA city council).
Five Spice Girls.
Six Herbs.
Do the math.
Eleven herbs and spices.
Yeah. Just like KFC’s secret recipe.
.@KFC follows 11 people.— Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017
Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.
11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this.
This very important discovery was made at the TallGrass office today. #KFC #MindBlown https://t.co/FygqUXhnXE— TallGrass PR (@TallGrassPR) October 20, 2017
Buzzfeed points out that one of the Herbs - the reporter, naturally - started lining up the drumsticks last month.
So @kfc just followed me, five other people named Herb and ... the Spice Girls. That's cute. pic.twitter.com/sT5gOMlEfN— Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) September 18, 2017
And Herb the reporter celebrated his new celebrity status with, naturally, some KFC.
Putting the ‘Herb’ back in Herb and Spices. Decided to visit 1st @kfc restaurant in honor of the social media craze. Need lifetime supply! pic.twitter.com/6nXgkfVxK4— Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) October 20, 2017
“Some mad Twitter genius at KFC has just pulled off one of the most hilariously subtle online gags in corporate chicken history,” AV Club pronounced.
the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE.— Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017
Mind = blown. Honestly I'm too hype about this— Mat Reno (@matheau_) October 20, 2017
