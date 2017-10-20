The mystery of “one of the most hilariously subtle online gags in corporate chicken history” has been solved. Why does KFC only follow 11 people on its Twitter account?
Why does KFC follow only these 11 people on Twitter? Mystery solved

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 03:24 PM

A man named Mike Edgette has solved the mystery of why the KFC Twittter account only follows 11 people when it has 1.2 million followers itself.

Not that it was something that kept a lot of people up at night. But clearly Edgette, social media manager for TallGrass PR based in South Dakota, spent more than a hot minute on it.

So here’s the answer, according to Business Insider.

See if you can figure it out for yourself.

Five of those 11 people KFC began following last month are Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C.

Remember them?

The other six are all men: Herb Scribner (newspaper reporter), Herb Waters (Green Bay Packer), Herb Dean (MMA fighter), Herb Sendek (college coach), Herb Alpert (musician) and Herb J. Wesson Jr. (president of LA city council).

Five Spice Girls.

Six Herbs.

Do the math.

Eleven herbs and spices.

Yeah. Just like KFC’s secret recipe.

Buzzfeed points out that one of the Herbs - the reporter, naturally - started lining up the drumsticks last month.

And Herb the reporter celebrated his new celebrity status with, naturally, some KFC.

“Some mad Twitter genius at KFC has just pulled off one of the most hilariously subtle online gags in corporate chicken history,” AV Club pronounced.

