Baker gone as manager of Nationals after 2 NL East titles

FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker talks to reporters in the dugout before playing New York Mets in a spring training baseball game in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Nationals announced Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, that Baker won't be back next season. Baker led the Nationals to the NL East title in each of his two years with the club. But Washington lost its NL Division Series both times. John Bazemore, File AP Photo