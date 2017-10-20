Nebraska groom Marcus Brown came up with a most fitting way to celebrate his “hump day” wedding - he surprised his bride, Ruth, with a camel at the church.
Nebraska groom Marcus Brown came up with a most fitting way to celebrate his “hump day” wedding - he surprised his bride, Ruth, with a camel at the church. Marcus Brown Facebook
Nebraska groom Marcus Brown came up with a most fitting way to celebrate his “hump day” wedding - he surprised his bride, Ruth, with a camel at the church. Marcus Brown Facebook

Nation & World

‘Oh my gosh! It’s hump day!’ Groom surprises bride with a camel at their Wednesday wedding

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 9:12 AM

Of course there would be a camel at a wedding, on a Wednesday.

Ruth Brown got the joke immediately when she was led, eyes closed, out of Bridge North Chapel in Omaha, Neb. this week by her new husband, Marcus Brown.

Waiting to greet the bride on the lawn next to the church was a dromedary wearing a 32-inch black tie.

“Oh my gosh, it’s hump day!” Ruth yelled when she saw the camel.

She recognized the wedding crasher immediately, a camel named Zebediah from Scatter Joy Acres, a local ranch that provides animal-assisted therapy services where the Browns volunteer, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The Browns work for Urban Plunge, a local organization that brings young people to Omaha to do mission work in the city, according to the newspaper.

Marcus cooked up the surprise for his bride, who is fond of Zeb.

The feeling is quite mutual.

“When (Zebediah) sees Marcus and Ruth come to the ranch he usually comes running to the fence because he knows they have treats for him,” Joy Bartling from the ranch told KETV in Omaha.

On Wednesday Zeb mistook the pretty flowers in Ruth’s hair as treats and tried to take a bite as the bride and groom posed with him.

Marcus posted a photo of the moment on his Facebook page - “#camelproblems.”

“I had no idea, no idea,” Ruth told KETV. “Then I was like, ‘Oh, it's hump day, there’s a camel.’”

The ranch took three miniature donkeys to the church, too, decked out in ribbons and flowers for the occasion.

But only one animal on this day could claim the title “camel of honor.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

    Nubz lost his two hind paws in the puppy mill where he was born. But Good Samaritans have helped him find a happy, new home in Oregon where he is thriving - and has become a famous dog with his own Facebook page, “The Life of Nubz.” Video footage from The Life of Nubz on Facebook.

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics 1:48

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics
Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

View More Video