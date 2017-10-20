‘Oh my gosh! It’s hump day!’ Groom surprises bride with a camel at their Wednesday wedding

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

Nubz lost his two hind paws in the puppy mill where he was born. But Good Samaritans have helped him find a happy, new home in Oregon where he is thriving - and has become a famous dog with his own Facebook page, “The Life of Nubz.” Video footage from The Life of Nubz on Facebook.