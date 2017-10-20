‘Oh my gosh! It’s hump day!’ Groom surprises bride with a camel at their Wednesday wedding

Of course there would be a camel at a wedding, on a Wednesday.
Ruth Brown got the joke immediately when she was led, eyes closed, out of Bridge North Chapel in Omaha, Neb. this week by her new husband, Marcus Brown.
Waiting to greet the bride on the lawn next to the church was a dromedary wearing a 32-inch black tie.
“Oh my gosh, it’s hump day!” Ruth yelled when she saw the camel.
She recognized the wedding crasher immediately, a camel named Zebediah from Scatter Joy Acres, a local ranch that provides animal-assisted therapy services where the Browns volunteer, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
The Browns work for Urban Plunge, a local organization that brings young people to Omaha to do mission work in the city, according to the newspaper.
Marcus cooked up the surprise for his bride, who is fond of Zeb.
The feeling is quite mutual.
“When (Zebediah) sees Marcus and Ruth come to the ranch he usually comes running to the fence because he knows they have treats for him,” Joy Bartling from the ranch told KETV in Omaha.
On Wednesday Zeb mistook the pretty flowers in Ruth’s hair as treats and tried to take a bite as the bride and groom posed with him.
Marcus posted a photo of the moment on his Facebook page - “#camelproblems.”
“I had no idea, no idea,” Ruth told KETV. “Then I was like, ‘Oh, it's hump day, there’s a camel.’”
The ranch took three miniature donkeys to the church, too, decked out in ribbons and flowers for the occasion.
But only one animal on this day could claim the title “camel of honor.”
