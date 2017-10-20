Nation & World

Iraqi and Kurdish forces exchange fire at border

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 4:28 AM

ALTUN KUPRI, Iraq

Iraqi and Kurdish forces are exchanging fire at the border between federal and Kurdish lands, days after Kurds withdrew from disputed territories across northern Iraq.

Iraqi artillery forces shelled Kurdish military positions north and south of the town of Altun Kupri. Thick smoke could be seen rising from a checkpoint just north of the town.

Kurdish forces responded with rocket fire.

Kurdish authorities have sent reinforcements to the front lines. An Associated Press team saw a convoy of 50 armored vehicles arriving at the Kurdish side of the front.

Iraq's federal authority claims Altun Kupri for itself as it is part of the areas acquired by the Kurds in 2014, when Iraqi soldiers gave up their posts in the face of an Islamic State group advance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

    Nubz lost his two hind paws in the puppy mill where he was born. But Good Samaritans have helped him find a happy, new home in Oregon where he is thriving - and has become a famous dog with his own Facebook page, “The Life of Nubz.” Video footage from The Life of Nubz on Facebook.

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics 1:48

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics
Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

View More Video