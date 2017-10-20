In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, presides over the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi on Wednesday urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened a twice-a-decade national congress.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 11:43 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 19th national congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened the twice-a-decade national congress.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Philippine soldiers patrol on trucks after attending the ceremony where President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of southern Marawi city after almost five months of the siege by pro-Islamic State group militants.

Passengers dressed primarily in black come and go under black and white images in memory of the late king of Thailand at a station platform in Bangkok.

Roger Federer of Switzerland held up his trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match to win the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center.

