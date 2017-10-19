Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez 14) hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the second inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago.
Nation & World

Hernandez hits 3 HRs, Dodgers top Cubs to reach World Series

AP Sports Writer

October 19, 2017 10:27 PM

CHICAGO

Kike Hernandez homered three times and drove in seven runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers romped past the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Thursday night behind Clayton Kershaw to reach the World Series for the first time in almost three decades.

Kershaw breezed through six crisp innings and Cody Bellinger had three hits as Los Angeles ended Chicago's title defense with a dominant performance in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series.

Hernandez connected on the first two pitches he saw, belting a solo drive in the second against Jose Quintana and a grand slam in the third against Hector Rondon. Hernandez added a two-run shot in the ninth against Mike Montgomery.

It's the first pennant for one of baseball's most storied franchises since Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda managed Los Angeles to its last championship in 1988. The Dodgers will host the Yankees or Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

