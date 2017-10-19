A Rohingya Muslim girl Shafiqa Begum, who spent four days in the open after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her sister Sameera, as her brother Sadiq plays with their belongings at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. More than 580,000 refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages. Myanmar's government has said it was responding to attacks by Muslim insurgents, but the United Nations and others have said the response was disproportionate.
A Rohingya Muslim girl Shafiqa Begum, who spent four days in the open after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her sister Sameera, as her brother Sadiq plays with their belongings at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. More than 580,000 refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages. Myanmar's government has said it was responding to attacks by Muslim insurgents, but the United Nations and others have said the response was disproportionate. Dar Yasin AP Photo

Nation & World

UNICEF: Rohingya children refugees face 'hell on earth'

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:04 PM

GENEVA

UNICEF says children who make up most of the nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar are seeing "a hell on earth" in overcrowded, muddy and squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The U.N. children's agency has issued a report on the plight of children who account for 58 percent of the refugees before a donor conference in Geneva to drum up international funding.

Report author Simon Ingram says about one in five of the Rohingya children are "acutely malnourished."

The report features harrowing color drawings by some children cared for by UNICEF and other aid groups who are scrambling to improve shelter, nutrition and living conditions in the town of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Some images show helicopter gunships and green-clad men firing on people as blood spews.

