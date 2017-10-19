FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Carlos Nuzman, president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, is escorted by federal police officers after being taken into custody at his home, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nuzman was charged by Brazilian prosecutors Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, with corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, and running a criminal organization.
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Carlos Nuzman, president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, is escorted by federal police officers after being taken into custody at his home, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nuzman was charged by Brazilian prosecutors Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, with corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, and running a criminal organization. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Rio 2016 leader Nuzman to be released from jail

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 6:33 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO

Carlos Nuzman, the head of last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will be released from jail following a decision in a top Brazilian court.

The 75-year-old Nuzman was arrested two weeks ago amid an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to bring the 2016 Games to Rio. He is expected to leave prison on Friday.

Members of Brazil's Superior Tribunal of Justice decided Nuzman's arrest was not proportional to the accusations made against him.

The court also said Nuzman, former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, cannot leave Brazil.

On Wednesday, Brazilian prosecutors announced several formal charges against the sports executive, including corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and running a criminal organization.

Charges were also filed against Nuzman's deputy at the Rio Olympic organizing committee, Leonardo Gryner.

In the filing, prosecutors said the two "promoted, formed, financed, and integrated a criminal organization aimed at committing the crimes of corruption and embezzlement in detriment of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's Olympic Committee and the organizing committee of the Rio 2016 Olympics."

