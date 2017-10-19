Nation & World

Buzz off? German study finds dramatic insect decline

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:22 AM

BERLIN

Scientists say an "alarming" drop in the number of flying insects in Germany could have serious consequences for ecosystems and food chains.

Using insect traps placed in 63 nature protection areas, researchers recorded a 76 percent decline in bug numbers over a 27-year period. The midsummer loss was up to 82 percent.

In a paper published Wednesday by the journal PLOS ONE, the scientists said the drop in airborne insects over Germany was higher than the global estimated insect decline of 58 percent between 1970 and 2012.

Researchers conclude that neither landscape nor climate change are the cause. Instead, they speculate intensive agriculture and pesticide use may be to blame.

Insects play an important role in pollinating plants and are a source of food for birds, mammals and amphibians.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

    Nubz lost his two hind paws in the puppy mill where he was born. But Good Samaritans have helped him find a happy, new home in Oregon where he is thriving - and has become a famous dog with his own Facebook page, “The Life of Nubz.” Video footage from The Life of Nubz on Facebook.

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics 1:48

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics
Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

View More Video