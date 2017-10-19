Nation & World

Judge throws out remaining counts in creepy letters lawsuit

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 1:24 AM

ELIZABETH, N.J.

A judge has thrown out the remaining counts of a civil lawsuit filed by a New Jersey couple who say they were scared away from their home after receiving anonymous creepy letters from someone named "The Watcher."

Derek and Maria Broaddus had filed a lawsuit against the former owners of the Westfield home, saying they knew about the "The Watcher" before they sold them the home in 2014.

NJ.com reports a Superior Court judge on Wednesday dismissed the remaining counts of the lawsuit, saying there's no evidence the former owners intentionally hid a letter they had received from "The Watcher."

The judge also dismissed a countersuit that alleged the Broadduses were smearing the former owners' reputation.

The Broadduses say they've received four creepy letters from "The Watcher," the most recent one earlier this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

    Nubz lost his two hind paws in the puppy mill where he was born. But Good Samaritans have helped him find a happy, new home in Oregon where he is thriving - and has become a famous dog with his own Facebook page, “The Life of Nubz.” Video footage from The Life of Nubz on Facebook.

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics 1:48

Nubz, the puppy mill survivor, learns to walk on doggie prosthetics
Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

View More Video