Pause
    There she was, his beautiful bride, walking down the aisle and the only thing Quintin Reed could do was double over in joy. Came darn close to falling to his knees. Video courtesy of Melinda Kennedy.

Nation & World

Watch this Missouri groom’s joy at seeing his bride, a moment seen worldwide

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 11:41 AM

There she was, his beautiful bride, walking down the aisle and the only thing Quintin Reed could do was double over in joy.

Literally. He doubled over in pure joy. Came darn close to falling to his knees.

It was a moment that made his bride, Ashleigh, and their guests cry.

It looked like this.

It would have stayed a private moment for the couple and their guests at Cottleville Wine Cellar in St. Charles county except for the fact that Facebook loves a good love story.

Ashleigh posted her friend Melinda Kennedy’s video of the moment on her Facebook page. “It was such an amazing and emotional moment,” Kennedy told The Kansas City Star. “I’ve known them for a little over a year. I absolutely love those two.”

Photos of the moment by Mindy Miles Photography went viral.

quintin2

By now, the list of national media outlets that have shared this story includes “Inside Edition,” BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, “Good Morning America,” news outlets in New York City, Chicago and several websites that feature feel-good stories.

“My uncle, who was the officiant, told me to look down at my watch until the moment was right. My heart was pounding so incredibly fast,” Quintin, 27, a kickboxing trainer in Fenton, Mo., told HuffPost.

“Then the moment came. She walks around the corner and when she was about 50 feet from me, my uncle told me to look up at my bride. And when I did, my heart became overwhelmed with joy and my entire body just became numb as I witnessed the most beautiful woman ever in front of me.”

The couple met four years ago as students at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.

“I thought he would be a little emotional but I never would have imagined he would have fallen to his knees like he did,” Ashleigh, 26, a preschool teacher, told People.

“As soon as I saw him sigh and look up to the sky, I lost my breath. It was the most romantic moment I had ever and probably will ever experience.”

And really, what more needs to be said in this love story except this: May they live happily ever after.

Pause
    An aerial view of the Tubbs Fire destruction of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017 shows the extent of damage the area suffered. "You hear about fires but you don't hear about a fire that's armageddon," said Phil Scheider, who lives in the neighborhood.

