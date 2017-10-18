Watch this Missouri groom’s joy at seeing his bride, a moment seen worldwide

More Videos 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood Pause 0:31 Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 0:59 Fungal Disease Awareness: Think Fungus! 2:13 Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 1:25 Check out these ghoulish Halloween decorations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:43 Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers 0:45 Cuonzo Martin: Fan energy, excitement is great 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Missouri groom brought to tears as bride comes down the aisle There she was, his beautiful bride, walking down the aisle and the only thing Quintin Reed could do was double over in joy. Came darn close to falling to his knees. Video courtesy of Melinda Kennedy. There she was, his beautiful bride, walking down the aisle and the only thing Quintin Reed could do was double over in joy. Came darn close to falling to his knees. Video courtesy of Melinda Kennedy. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

