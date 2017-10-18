9-year-old directs mother’s maternity shoot: ‘She told me I look like a butterfly goddess’

A 9-year-old’s eye for photography has captured the attention of thousands.
Alexandra Elle, a D.C.-based writer, posted the three photos to Twitter Saturday.
“my 9-year-old was my art director + maternity photographer today,” Elle wrote. “she told me i look like a butterfly goddess.”
my 9-year-old was my art director + maternity photographer today. she told me i look like a butterfly goddess. pic.twitter.com/FWnl03UY4j— alexandra elle (@_alexelle) October 14, 2017
The tweet has garnered thousands of retweets and tens of thousands of likes.
Elle’s mentions were filled with praise for her daughter.
YOUR 9 YEAR OLD DID AMAZING. These are beautiful!!— David (@Dreams_on_Paper) October 15, 2017
She has the vision. Mold the baby creative— Peggy Bundles (@ImTheReasonWhy) October 15, 2017
She’s great! Composition is on point!!!— Dasia Monét (@VirgoDaj_) October 15, 2017
She did an amazing job ❤— ☆Assata☆ (@Ms_Kushington) October 15, 2017
Is your daughter planning to be a photographer because I think this is her calling in life :). Pictures look professional! Looking great <3— Umaru (@AnonymousMocha) October 17, 2017
So beautiful, so radiant✨ I've been looking for similar butterflies like that, where did you get yours?— Albamarina Nahar (@SEAofMARINA) October 15, 2017
oh what queens. both of you. i wish you all endless happiness— (@sleepingcunt) October 15, 2017
Lol i love the caption— . (@taw_ashley) October 14, 2017
Elle writes on her website that she is a writer and creative in Washington D.C., where she lives with her husband and daughter.
“In her pre-teen years, writing came into her life by way of therapy and the exploration of healing,” her biography states. “Many years later, Alex’s voice and words are being shared poetically in the form of self-love and self-care. Her passion for storytelling, poetry, and narrative writing are infused with life lessons, self-celebration, and building community through reading, writing, and language.”
She is the author of “Neon Soul: A Collection of Poetry and Prose” and other works.
