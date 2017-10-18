Alexandra Elle via Twitter
9-year-old directs mother’s maternity shoot: ‘She told me I look like a butterfly goddess’

By Max Londberg

October 18, 2017 11:20 AM

A 9-year-old’s eye for photography has captured the attention of thousands.

Alexandra Elle, a D.C.-based writer, posted the three photos to Twitter Saturday.

“my 9-year-old was my art director + maternity photographer today,” Elle wrote. “she told me i look like a butterfly goddess.”

The tweet has garnered thousands of retweets and tens of thousands of likes.

Elle’s mentions were filled with praise for her daughter.

Elle writes on her website that she is a writer and creative in Washington D.C., where she lives with her husband and daughter.

“In her pre-teen years, writing came into her life by way of therapy and the exploration of healing,” her biography states. “Many years later, Alex’s voice and words are being shared poetically in the form of self-love and self-care. Her passion for storytelling, poetry, and narrative writing are infused with life lessons, self-celebration, and building community through reading, writing, and language.”

She is the author of “Neon Soul: A Collection of Poetry and Prose” and other works.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

