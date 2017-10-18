This is why people are suddenly scouring their Precious Moments collections for this figurine

This is the headline that started it all: “Your Precious Moments figurine could be worth thousands.”
The “Today” show touched off a little frenzy when a story on Tuesday about Precious Moments collectibles pointed out one particular figurine that might be worth a stack of bucks.
Check your shelves! Your Precious Moments figurine could be worth thousands https://t.co/pbLcDjFI9v pic.twitter.com/g0Hl5IgJTt— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2017
The iconic child figurines with their recognizable teardrop-shaped eyes hail from Carthage, Mo., where the company is based, and have been around since the 1970s.
The figurine suddenly in the news is called “God Loveth a Cheerful Giver” and was one of the original 21 Precious Moments collectibles released in 1979, according to “Today.” It depicts a little girl giving away free puppies.
That figurine, widely considered the most valuable of all Precious Moments pieces, “has had valuations placed on it ... in excess of $2,000,” Paul Burton, a spokesperson for Woolvey Fine Antiques & Collectibles, told “Today.”
“I don't believe I have seen one actually sell for more than half of that, although they are still occasionally listed for sale in that price range,” Burton said.
The figurine originally retailed for $15 but now sellers on eBay ask hundreds of dollars for it, though it’s unclear how many actually get that much. It was discontinued in 1981, according to Replacements, Ltd.
“There really isn't another stand-out I can think of that would be close to this price,” Burton said.
Those words set off a minor commotion on Facebook, where comments ranged from “maybe we should have held onto mom’s Precious Moments after all” to “do you have this one, Grandma?”
“Today” noted that if you find one of the figurines, small chips and cracks can dramatically diminish its worth.
Which means if it fell off Grandma’s shelf, you might be out of luck.
