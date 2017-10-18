Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges sexual abuse by team doctor

FILE - In this July 29, 2012, file photo, U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney poses after completing her routine on the vault during the Artistic Gymnastic women's qualifications at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Maroney posted a statement on Twitter Oct. 18, 2017, in which she said she was molested for years by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo