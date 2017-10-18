German Chancellor Angela Merkel and and Secretary General of her party the Christian Union, CDU, Peter Tauber arrive for exploratory talks between CDU and the Free Democratic party, FDP, three weeks after election, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and and Secretary General of her party the Christian Union, CDU, Peter Tauber arrive for exploratory talks between CDU and the Free Democratic party, FDP, three weeks after election, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. dpa via AP Bernd Von Jutrczenka
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and and Secretary General of her party the Christian Union, CDU, Peter Tauber arrive for exploratory talks between CDU and the Free Democratic party, FDP, three weeks after election, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. dpa via AP Bernd Von Jutrczenka

Nation & World

German parties meet to sound out red lines for coalition

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 5:54 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting members of three smaller political parties to sound out their red lines before formal talks on forging a coalition government.

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and its Bavaria-only sister party the Christian Social Union took about a third of the vote in September's general election — not enough to govern alone.

Because the center-left Social Democrats have said they're not interested in continuing the current "grand coalition" with Merkel, her Union bloc is holding separate talks Wednesday with the free-market FDP and the environmentalist Greens.

Such a coalition, dubbed "Jamaica" because the parties' colors match that of the Caribbean nation's flag, hasn't been tested at the national level before.

All four parties are expected to meet together for the first time Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

    An aerial view of the Tubbs Fire destruction of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017 shows the extent of damage the area suffered. "You hear about fires but you don't hear about a fire that's armageddon," said Phil Scheider, who lives in the neighborhood.

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital

View More Video