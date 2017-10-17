Midwest race turns into demolition derby, ends with ramming, tussling and tasing

A wild Saturday night at a Midwest racetrack ended with two race cars piled on top of one another and a driver face-down on the track after being tased by a police officer.
The Crazy Figure 8 race took place at the Anderson Speedway in Anderson, Ind. The situation devolved when two racers, Jeff Swinford and Shawn Cullen, bumped into one another and lost control, spinning out in the grass, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Afterward, Swinford performed a donut in front of Cullen’s car, and then he rammed his opponents front end, lodging his own vehicle on Cullen’s hood.
Cullen then exited his vehicle and appeared to get into a tussle with his opponent, whose vehicle at this point is still lodged on Cullen’s hood.
An officer runs onto the track and uses a stun gun to stop the fight. Cullen, the Indy Star reports, is pacified as he’s brought to the ground by the stun gun.
Video of the scene shows the wild incident unfold.
