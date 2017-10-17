Midwest race turns into demolition derby, ends with ramming, tussling and tasing

More Videos 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood Pause 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 4:06 Gary Pinkel’s house has a lot of football stories 1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:58 Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 2:35 Dog gone! For six days in Iowa. Then, a happy reunion 2:35 Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Midwest race turns violent when driver runs over another A wild Saturday night at a Midwest racetrack ended with two race cars piled on top of one another and a driver face-down on the track after being tased. Video courtesy of Rhonda Chalfant. A wild Saturday night at a Midwest racetrack ended with two race cars piled on top of one another and a driver face-down on the track after being tased. Video courtesy of Rhonda Chalfant. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

A wild Saturday night at a Midwest racetrack ended with two race cars piled on top of one another and a driver face-down on the track after being tased. Video courtesy of Rhonda Chalfant. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star