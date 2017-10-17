The Latest: Catalan official backs talks in secession spat

A woman on her balcony beats a pot protesting for the National Court decision to imprison civil society leaders without bails in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. A Spanish judge’s decision to jail the leaders of two Catalan grassroots groups, Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, was met with a chorus banging pots and pans, honking car horns and clapping in the streets of Barcelona. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo