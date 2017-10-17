Nation & World

Afghan officials: Taliban attacks kill 10 policemen

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 1:34 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say Taliban attacks in the country's south, west and east have killed at least 10 policemen.

In southern Ghazni province, the insurgents stormed a security compound, using a suicide car, and killed at least seven policemen. Provincial chief police, Mohammad Zaman, says the attack in Andar district early on Tuesday morning triggered several hours of heavy fighting until the attackers were repelled.

Zaman says the district compound has been destroyed.

In western Farah province, police chief Abdul Maruf Fulad says the Taliban attacked a government compound in Shibkho district, killing three policemen.

The Interior Ministry says a militant attack, including a suicide car bombing is underway in eastern Paktia province's capital, Gardez, where insurgents targeted a police training center.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for all three attacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

    An aerial view of the Tubbs Fire destruction of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017 shows the extent of damage the area suffered. "You hear about fires but you don't hear about a fire that's armageddon," said Phil Scheider, who lives in the neighborhood.

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital

View More Video