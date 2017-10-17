Amnesty: Myanmar army killed at least hundreds of Rohingya

Bangladeshi villagers pray by the bodies of Rohingya Muslim children who drowned while crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh after their boat capsized near Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. An overcrowded boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar capsized Monday in the Bay of Bengal near a Bangladeshi fishing village, killing 12 people, including six children, police said. Dar Yasin AP Photo