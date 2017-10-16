National Boss Day is celebrated on October 16 as a way for workers to show appreciated to their employers.
National Boss Day is celebrated on October 16 as a way for workers to show appreciated to their employers. Timothy Reck KRT
National Boss Day is celebrated on October 16 as a way for workers to show appreciated to their employers. Timothy Reck KRT

Nation & World

Why do we celebrate National Boss Day? It's kinda awkward

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

October 16, 2017 4:46 PM

As national celebrations go, National Boss Day is more like Talk Like a Pirate Day than Labor Day.

The concept of Boss Day has been around since the late 1950s, when an employee at State Farm Insurance Company in Illinois registered the holiday with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, according to timeanddate.com. She chose the date – Oct. 16 – because it was her father’s birthday.

The date was officially proclaimed in Illinois in 1962, according to timeanddate.com.

It has become an annual celebration of office life and a way to let employers know they are appreciated. And Boss Day has become popular, at least on social media, where the hashtag was trending all day.

Some, especially the self-employed, took the opportunity to praise their bosses straight out. Others used it as way to explain the differences between a boss and a leader.

There were GIFs and memes and no shortage of mentions of President Donald Trump (he is the boss of America, after all). Also Darth Vader and at least one picture of Bruce Springsteen.

Others used the opportunity to point out serious problems they see in the workforce.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

    An aerial view of the Tubbs Fire destruction of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017 shows the extent of damage the area suffered. "You hear about fires but you don't hear about a fire that's armageddon," said Phil Scheider, who lives in the neighborhood.

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital

View More Video