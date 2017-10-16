Why do we celebrate National Boss Day? It's kinda awkward

As national celebrations go, National Boss Day is more like Talk Like a Pirate Day than Labor Day.
The concept of Boss Day has been around since the late 1950s, when an employee at State Farm Insurance Company in Illinois registered the holiday with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, according to timeanddate.com. She chose the date – Oct. 16 – because it was her father’s birthday.
The date was officially proclaimed in Illinois in 1962, according to timeanddate.com.
It has become an annual celebration of office life and a way to let employers know they are appreciated. And Boss Day has become popular, at least on social media, where the hashtag was trending all day.
Some, especially the self-employed, took the opportunity to praise their bosses straight out. Others used it as way to explain the differences between a boss and a leader.
My boss is an absolute angel.— Julie Johnson (@AuthorJulie) October 16, 2017
PS: I work for myself.
#NationalBossDay #selfemployed
"Sure, I come later in the day,— The Simpsons (@Simpsons_tweets) October 16, 2017
I get paid a lot more,
and I take longer vacations.
But I don't like the word 'boss.'" #NationalBossDay pic.twitter.com/EGPIDHtZvZ
There were GIFs and memes and no shortage of mentions of President Donald Trump (he is the boss of America, after all). Also Darth Vader and at least one picture of Bruce Springsteen.
Others used the opportunity to point out serious problems they see in the workforce.
celebrate #NationalBossDay by remembering all bosses, no matter how nice, steal the fruits of your labor and give you a fraction in return pic.twitter.com/I43P6bXB6i— LanaDel⚰️Gravetheon (@LanaDelRaytheon) October 16, 2017
They fired me every summer so I wouldn't be full time. When I complained they threatened to revoke my visa. #NationalBossDay— wesinjapan(Pumpkin) (@wesinjapan) October 16, 2017
