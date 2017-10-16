President Donald Trump answers questions as he speaks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington.
President Donald Trump answers questions as he speaks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo
President Donald Trump answers questions as he speaks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump: Cuba 'is responsible' for attacks on US personnel

Associated Press

October 16, 2017 1:23 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he believes Cuba "is responsible" for attacks on American government personnel in Havana.

Trump isn't explaining whether he believes Cuba perpetrated the attacks or merely bears responsibility because they took place on Cuban soil. Previously, Trump's administration has said Cuba bears responsibility for keeping U.S. workers safe in the country, but it hasn't blamed Cuba for the attacks.

Last week, White House chief of staff John Kelly said the U.S. believes Cuba could stop the attacks. But the U.S. has emphasized that's because Cuba has tight control over security on the island, not because the U.S. believes President Raul Castro's government is behind them.

The U.S. says that 22 U.S. government workers are "medically confirmed" to have been affected by invisible, unexplained attacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

    An aerial view of the Tubbs Fire destruction of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017 shows the extent of damage the area suffered. "You hear about fires but you don't hear about a fire that's armageddon," said Phil Scheider, who lives in the neighborhood.

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital

View More Video