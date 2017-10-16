Somali security forces and others gather and search for bodies near destroyed buildings at the scene of Saturday's blast, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The death toll from the huge truck bomb blast in Somalia's capital rose to over 50 Sunday, with more than 60 others injured, as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said.
Nation & World

The Latest: Turkey sends aid as Somalia toll rises above 300

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 3:45 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

The Latest on deadly bombing in Somalia's capital (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says the country's health minister has arrived in Somalia to coordinate the evacuation of some of the wounded in the truck bombing in Mogadishu.

More than 300 people were killed and about 300 injured in the deadliest attack in Somalia's history.

Anadolu Agency said Health Minister Ahmet Demircan is accompanied by 33 Turkish medical personnel.

Hospitals in Turkey have been readied to receive some 50 of the wounded.

The agency also reports that Turkey's Emergency and Disaster Management Agency is sending search and rescue experts and medical teams.

___

11:30 a.m.

The director of an ambulance service in Somalia's capital says the death toll from Saturday's truck bombing is now over 300.

Dr. Abdulkadir Adam, the director of Aamin Ambulance, says more people have died of their wounds in the past few hours.

This is the deadliest single attack the Horn of Africa nation has ever experienced. Somalia is blaming the al-Shabab extremist group, which has not commented.

___

11 a.m.

Funerals have begun and the death toll is expected to rise as Somalia reels from the deadliest single attack it's ever experienced.

The government says 276 were killed in Saturday's truck bombing in Mogadishu and about 300 others are injured. Somalia is blaming the al-Shabab extremist group, which has not commented.

Officials say more than 70 critically injured people are being airlifted to Turkey for treatment as international aid begins to arrive.

Nervous relatives stand on the tarmac at the airport, praying for the recovery of their loved ones.

Overwhelmed hospitals in Mogadishu are struggling to assist other badly wounded victims, many burned beyond recognition.

The attack was one of the worst in the world in recent years.

