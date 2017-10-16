McCain condemns 'half-baked, spurious nationalism' in speech

More Videos 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood Pause 2:38 What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 3:00 'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man 1:55 Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman 1:57 Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state 1:52 Sly James discusses Democratic Party priorities in Des Moines 1:36 Barry Odom: A.J. Logan handled suspension better than MU coach 1:58 Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill The Senate narrowly rejected the Republican’s ’skinny repeal’ of the Affordable Care Act in a 51-49 vote. Sen. John McCain casted a key ‘no’ vote along with fellow Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. The Senate narrowly rejected the Republican’s ’skinny repeal’ of the Affordable Care Act in a 51-49 vote. Sen. John McCain casted a key ‘no’ vote along with fellow Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. C-SPAN

The Senate narrowly rejected the Republican’s ’skinny repeal’ of the Affordable Care Act in a 51-49 vote. Sen. John McCain casted a key ‘no’ vote along with fellow Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. C-SPAN