The Latest: Filipino general sees end of other IS-tied bands

FILE - This file image taken from undated video shown to The Associated Press by the Philippine military shows the purported leader of the Islamic State group Southeast Asia branch, Isnilon Hapilon, center, at a meeting of militants at an undisclosed location. Philippine security officials told The Associated Press that Isnilon Hapilon, who is listed among the FBI's most-wanted terror suspects, and Omarkhayam Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were found Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Marawi. Philippines Military via AP, File)