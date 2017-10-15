Nation & World

The Latest: Ophelia post-tropical but has hurricane strength

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 10:18 PM

LONDON

The Latest on Ophelia (all times local):

4 a.m.

Ophelia is now a post-tropical cyclone but is still forecast to bring hurricane-force winds to Ireland and the United Kingdom on Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says late Sunday that Ophelia's maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. It's forecast to weaken during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 275 miles (445 km) from the center.

Most ferry crossings between Ireland and Britain have been canceled, schools in Ireland were ordered to close and travelers were warned to stay off the roads and expect flight cancellations.

Britain's Met Office says 80-mph gusts could hit Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

    An aerial view of the Tubbs Fire destruction of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017 shows the extent of damage the area suffered. "You hear about fires but you don't hear about a fire that's armageddon," said Phil Scheider, who lives in the neighborhood.

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital

View More Video