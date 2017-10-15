Nation & World

Israel PM blasts police chief over investigation leaks

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 4:00 AM

JERUSALEM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at Israel's police chief over leaks to the media concerning investigations into alleged corruption by the premier.

Netanyahu wrote on Facebook Saturday that "illegal leaks have become a tsunami," blaming Police Chief Roni Alsheikh, who was Netanyahu's pick when he was appointed in 2015, for failing to prevent them. Netanyahu called the reports a "media witch hunt."

The police rejected Netanyahu's remarks as "baseless attacks aimed at disrupting police work and damaging the legitimacy of rule of law." Politicians on both sides of the aisle criticized Netanyahu's comments.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Sunday that he asked the attorney general to consider a "comprehensive investigation" into the leaks.

Police have questioned Netanyahu in separate investigations over alleged corruption. He denies any wrongdoing.

