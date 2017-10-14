Nation & World

Hawaiians hope to bring healing to Las Vegas and victims

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 7:04 PM

LAS VEGAS

A group of Hawaiians who now make their homes in Las Vegas or still live in the islands have brought the city's people a special lei (LAY) braided with leaves from a sacred plant in a gesture they hope will bring peace and healing after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The largest of the three ceremonies took place outside the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. Several women in the group wept openly as they stood silently in a row, holding the long, whip-like lei draped on their right shoulders. The lei did not include flowers, just the leaves.

Ron Panzo of Maui is among the lead organizers. He says the group delivered similar leis to Paris and Orlando, Florida, after shootings in those cities.

