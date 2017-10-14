Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, right, and his wife Eveline Steinberger-Kern arrive for a campaign rally of the Social Democratic party in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Austria will hold national elections on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, right, and his wife Eveline Steinberger-Kern arrive for a campaign rally of the Social Democratic party in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Austria will hold national elections on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Ronald Zak AP Photo
Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, right, and his wife Eveline Steinberger-Kern arrive for a campaign rally of the Social Democratic party in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Austria will hold national elections on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Ronald Zak AP Photo

Nation & World

Austrian voters concerned about immigration, Islam

Associated Press

October 14, 2017 3:23 AM

VIENNA

Wrapping up a bruising political campaign season, Austrian political parties were counting down Saturday toward an election that could turn the country rightward after decades of centrist governance amid voter concerns over immigration and Islam.

Sunday's vote is coming a year ahead of schedule after squabbles led to the breakup last spring of the coalition government of the Social Democrats and the People's Party. A total of 16 parties are vying for 183 seats in the national parliament and will be chosen by Austria's 6.4 million eligible voters. But less than a dozen parties have a chance of getting seats.

The People's Party, which has shifted from centrist to right-wing positions, is leading in the pre-vote polls. Austria's traditionally right-wing, anti-migrant Freedom Party is expected to come in second and the center-left Social Democrats are thought to be trailing in third place. Others that may clear the 4 percent hurdle needed to get into parliament seats are the Greens, the liberal NEOS, and Liste Pilz, led by former Greens politician Peter Pilz.

Favoring the People's and Freedom parties is distrust of migrants and Muslims among many Austrian voters.

The 2015 influx of hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the war in Syria and poverty elsewhere into the EU's prosperous heartland left Austria with nearly 100,000 new and mostly Muslim migrants. That has fueled fears Austria's traditional Western and Christian culture is in danger. As a result, voters are receptive to the anti-migrant platforms of both the People's Party and the Freedom Party.

Although the Social Democrats have come either first or second in elections since World War II, voters are now more receptive to calls for tough migration rules than that party's focus on social justice.

Social Democratic Chancellor Christian Kern says his party will go into the opposition if it does not Sunday. With a handful of other parties struggling to just get into parliament, the most likely post-vote scenario is a People's Party-Freedom Party coalition that would shift the government significantly to the right.

But other coalitions are possible, depending on the results of Sunday's vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

    An aerial view of the Tubbs Fire destruction of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017 shows the extent of damage the area suffered. "You hear about fires but you don't hear about a fire that's armageddon," said Phil Scheider, who lives in the neighborhood.

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital

View More Video