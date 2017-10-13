Nation & World

Police in Virginia fatally shoot man after sexual assault

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 7:11 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Police in Virginia say officers fatally shot a man they were chasing after a reported sexual assault and robbery in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred S. Thomas read a statement saying officers were called to the scene Friday afternoon. He says officers found the victim, who gave police a description of the suspect, who was armed with a gun. The victim had injuries that were not life threatening.

Thomas says officers saw a man matching the description near the Rivanna River. The chief says shots were fired and the suspect was hit and died from his injuries.

Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting. Neither police agency immediately provided further information, including the race of the suspect and officers.

