Remember the Outhouse? Filmmaker takes us inside Lawrence area venue even Ice-T ‘wouldn’t shut up about’

More Videos 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood Pause 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" 1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 2:02 KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again' 0:40 Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 1:14 Andrew Dykstra on Sporting KC debut: 'Tried to be ready for my moment' 1:47 Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief' 1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence Filmmaker Brad Norman has spent the last few years collecting memories about the Outhouse, the fabled house of punk music set in the cornfields outside Lawrence, Kan. in the late 80s, early 90s. Filmmaker Brad Norman has spent the last few years collecting memories about the Outhouse, the fabled house of punk music set in the cornfields outside Lawrence, Kan. in the late 80s, early 90s. Brad Norman

Filmmaker Brad Norman has spent the last few years collecting memories about the Outhouse, the fabled house of punk music set in the cornfields outside Lawrence, Kan. in the late 80s, early 90s. Brad Norman