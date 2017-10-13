Nation & World

Gray or pink? This shoe is different colors to different people

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 13, 2017 2:25 PM

A viral photo reminiscent of a photo of a dress is making the rounds online. It shows a shoe and laces that are different colors to different people.

Some see a gray shoe with teal laces, while others see a pink shoe with white laces.

Wally Thoreson, a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told The Omaha World-Herald that background light causes differences in perception.

Those who see a pink shoe see a blue light in the background, he said, while those who see a gray shoe see a white light.

“We see it as one or the other, not in between,” Thoreson told the World-Herald. “The brain has to sort of choose. I think people are surprised that what they see is not necessarily what their neighbor sees.”

According to a BuzzFeed poll, of nearly 500,000 votes, 87 percent see the shoe as gray.

But they may be wrong, the World-Herald reported. Vans footwear appears to be sell the shoe, and it’s pink.

The viral dress photo that was either white and gold or blue and black caused a similar debate. Business Insider spoke with the two women behind the photo of the dress.

dress

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

    An aerial view of the Tubbs Fire destruction of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017 shows the extent of damage the area suffered. "You hear about fires but you don't hear about a fire that's armageddon," said Phil Scheider, who lives in the neighborhood.

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood
Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital

View More Video