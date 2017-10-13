Nation & World

South Africa court backs reinstating Zuma corruption charges

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 4:10 AM

JOHANNESBURG

A South African court has dealt a legal blow to President Jacob Zuma, opening the way to reinstating hundreds of corruption charges against him.

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday upheld a lower court's ruling that a 2009 decision by state prosecutors to drop 783 charges of corruption and fraud against Zuma was irrational.

Zuma, who has faced calls for his resignation because of a series of scandals, had appealed the lower court's ruling.

The Supreme Court of Appeal says the hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma were initially instituted in 2005 before he became president and after former business partner Shabir Shaik was convicted of fraud and corruption.

The allegations against Zuma have hurt the ruling African National Congress.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

    A mama bear and her two cubs broke into a pizzeria in Estes Park over the weekend - and they found the salami. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that showed the overnight comedic caper. But the restaurant owners didn’t post the video for giggles. They’re looking out for the bears.

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami 5:19

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami
Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital 1:44

Watch: Police chase ambulance stolen from hospital
Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

View More Video