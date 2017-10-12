Nation & World

Police: Man kills wife, injures mom-in-law in cleaver attack

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:50 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Police say a man who had recently sought a mental health exam at a Vermont hospital because of worries about his relationship with his wife has returned home and attacked her with a cleaver, killing her and critically injuring his mother-in-law.

They say the attack began in the kitchen of the family's Burlington home and spilled onto the street, where an armed bystander held the man until officers arrived.

Police say Aita Gurung was in custody Thursday night. He can't be reached for comment while in custody. It's unclear clear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.

The Burlington Free Press reports police have identified his slain wife as 32-year-old Yogeswari Khadka. Her mother, 54-year-old Thulsa Rimal, is hospitalized.

Police say the couple's 8-year-old child was at school at the time of the cleaver attack.

