Votel: More US advisers will help break Afghan war stalemate

FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Gen. Joseph Votel speaks during a news conference with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon. Votel, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East says American troops in Afghanistan have begun working with smaller Afghan units to prepare them for a more aggressive offensive against the Taliban next year in a push to break the stalemate in the 16-year-old war. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo