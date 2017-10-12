Ousted Venezuelan prosecutor leaks Odebrecht bribe video

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's ousted Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz speaks to senators at the Senate chambers in Mexico City. Ortega has leaked a video purporting to show an Odebrecht executive admitting he agreed to pay money toward Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s campaign in exchange for prioritizing the Brazilian construction giant’s projects. Ortega released the video Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo